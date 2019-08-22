EAM Dr. Jaishankar Pays A Courtesy Call To President Bhandari

External Affairs Minister (EAM) of India Dr. S. Jaishankar paid a courtesy call on President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari at Sheetal Niwas. During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral issues and issues of mutual interest.

High-level officials who came with EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar and Nepalese officials joined the meeting. EAM Dr. Jaishankar came yesterday to co-chaired the Fifth Nepal -India Joint Commission Meeting, leading Indian delegations.

He also paid a courtesy call to Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli yesterday and hold one to one meeting for an hour.