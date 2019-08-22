EAM Dr. Jaishankar Pays A Courtesy Call To President Bhandari

EAM Dr. Jaishankar Pays A Courtesy Call To President Bhandari

Aug. 22, 2019, 11:49 a.m.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) of India Dr. S. Jaishankar paid a courtesy call on President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari at Sheetal Niwas. During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral issues and issues of mutual interest.

High-level officials who came with EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar and Nepalese officials joined the meeting. EAM Dr. Jaishankar came yesterday to co-chaired the Fifth Nepal -India Joint Commission Meeting, leading Indian delegations.

WhatsApp Image 2019-08-22 at 10.41.44 AM.jpeg

He also paid a courtesy call to Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli yesterday and hold one to one meeting for an hour.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

PM Oli Off To Singapore Second Time For Routine Health Check-up
Aug 22, 2019
NCP Central Secretariat Hands Over All Power To Prachanda
Aug 22, 2019
PTC India Druk Green PowerIndo Bhutan Trade
Aug 22, 2019
Fifth Nepal-India Joint Commission Meet Conclude Signing MoUs
Aug 22, 2019
Trump Criticizes 'Nasty' Denmark Over Cancelled Visit
Aug 22, 2019

More on News

PM Oli Off To Singapore Second Time For Routine Health Check-up By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 37 minutes ago
NCP Central Secretariat Hands Over All Power To Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 53 minutes ago
Fifth Nepal-India Joint Commission Meet Conclude Signing MoUs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 19 minutes ago
Nepal-India Joint Commission Reviewed Overall State Of Bilateral Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 54 minutes ago
Police Declines To Register FIR Of Nikita Against Various Persons By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 37 minutes ago
EAM Dr. Jaishanker Meets Prime Minister Oli, Spends 35 Minutes For One-To-One Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Nepali Diaspora's Role In Nepal's Development By Shyam Thapa Aug 22, 2019
PTC India Druk Green PowerIndo Bhutan Trade By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2019
Trump Criticizes 'Nasty' Denmark Over Cancelled Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2019
Weather Forecast August 22: Heavy Rainfall T One Or Two Places In Central And Western Hilly Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2019
Minister Pun Seeks Japanese Support To Nalsinghgad Hydropower Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 21, 2019
The Young Heirs To The Bhutanese And Japanese Thrones Meet In Thimpu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 21, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584