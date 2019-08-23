Krishna Janmashtami Observed In Patan Krishna Mandir (Photo Feature)

Sri Krishna Janmastami, the birthday of Hindu God incarnation Krishna, is being observed with devotion by the Hindus throughout the country on Friday.

Revelers throng Patan Krishna Temple from early in the morning. As Hindus across the world celebrated the Shree Krishna Janmashtami festival on Thursday, thousands visited the historic Krishna Temple in Patan of Lalitpur.

The Dwapar-era god, also considered the eighth among 10 avatars of Lord Bishnu, Lord Krishna is believed to have born at the midnight of the eighth day of the waning moon in the month of Bhadra (Bhadra Krishna Ashtami).