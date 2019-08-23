Krishna Janmashtami Observed In Patan Krishna Mandir (Photo Feature)

Aug. 23, 2019, 7:51 a.m.

Sri Krishna Janmastami, the birthday of Hindu God incarnation Krishna, is being observed with devotion by the Hindus throughout the country on Friday.

69259281_517805562299246_6491350177457111040_n.jpg

Revelers throng Patan Krishna Temple from early in the morning. As Hindus across the world celebrated the Shree Krishna Janmashtami festival on Thursday, thousands visited the historic Krishna Temple in Patan of Lalitpur.

68748719_379972436034054_8154036213645312000_n.jpg

The Dwapar-era god, also considered the eighth among 10 avatars of Lord Bishnu, Lord Krishna is believed to have born at the midnight of the eighth day of the waning moon in the month of Bhadra (Bhadra Krishna Ashtami).

आज श्री कृष्ण जन्माष्ट्मी हो । पाटनको कृष्ण मन्दिर मा बिहानै देखिको भिड

Posted by Keshab Poudel on Thursday, August 22, 2019

68986208_2400531393335068_7922534813511188480_n.jpg

69846037_1116870738508555_7193250771104694272_n.jpg

69220515_526677214751798_5607517419145789440_n.jpg

69056908_2379715868790080_6046434171667087360_n.jpg

69122383_304834873667795_5397305145400754176_n.jpg

69245739_724034574721435_278435995290959872_n.jpg

69450837_407545750115068_6888068794690830336_n.jpg

68874932_458223565021282_8806530840709300224_n.jpg

68924221_692049047931380_7434437940966588416_n.jpg

69682668_659111134601550_52276198738231296_n.jpg

