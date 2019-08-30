Weather Forecast August 30: Light To Moderate Rate Likely To Occur In Eastern And Central Region

There will be a partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the eastern and central regions and at a few places of the western region.

As the axis of the Monsoon Trough is further south from its normal position, there will likely to be less rain.

Skymet Weather predicts a fresh low-pressure area has formed in the Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining area of Gangetic West Bengal and North Odisha.

This is the sixth consecutive low-pressure area to form in August in quick succession. With this, Monsoon 2019 rain would once again revive over Central India.

According to Skymet Weather, the system is also likely to follow the same track as the previous ones. It would be moving in a west-Northwest direction across central parts of the country during the next 3-4 days.

However, this Monsoon system is not very strong in nature. Thus, we do not expect extremely heavy rains.

Unlike previous systems, the intensity of rain would be moderate over most parts, with heavy in pockets. West Bengal and Odisha have already started recording rains of varying intensity. Heavy rains would also continue today as well over both the states. Gradually, the periphery of the system would also start giving rains over Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh.

These are some of the areas to come directly in the firing line of the low-pressure area. However, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand would also see rains but lesser than the above-mentioned places. There is another cyclonic circulation likely to build up soon.