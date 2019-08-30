Weather Forecast August 30: Light To Moderate Rate Likely To Occur In Eastern And Central Region

Weather Forecast August 30: Light To Moderate Rate Likely To Occur In Eastern And Central Region

Aug. 30, 2019, 7 a.m.

There will be a partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the eastern and central regions and at a few places of the western region.

As the axis of the Monsoon Trough is further south from its normal position, there will likely to be less rain.

Skymet Weather predicts a fresh low-pressure area has formed in the Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining area of Gangetic West Bengal and North Odisha.

This is the sixth consecutive low-pressure area to form in August in quick succession. With this, Monsoon 2019 rain would once again revive over Central India.

According to Skymet Weather, the system is also likely to follow the same track as the previous ones. It would be moving in a west-Northwest direction across central parts of the country during the next 3-4 days.

However, this Monsoon system is not very strong in nature. Thus, we do not expect extremely heavy rains.

Unlike previous systems, the intensity of rain would be moderate over most parts, with heavy in pockets. West Bengal and Odisha have already started recording rains of varying intensity. Heavy rains would also continue today as well over both the states. Gradually, the periphery of the system would also start giving rains over Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh.

These are some of the areas to come directly in the firing line of the low-pressure area. However, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand would also see rains but lesser than the above-mentioned places. There is another cyclonic circulation likely to build up soon.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

OYO Hotels And Homes Launches ‘OYO Lite In Nepal
Aug 30, 2019
Canada Grant Supports UN ESCAP’s Project To Help Women Entrepreneurs In Nepal
Aug 30, 2019
Japan’s Women Parliamentarians Visit Nepal
Aug 30, 2019
Schools Are Stronger When They Work Together In Clusters
Aug 30, 2019
NAC Resumed Flight To Osaka
Aug 30, 2019

More on Weather

Weather Forecast August 25: Generally Cloudy And Heavy Rainfall In Few Places Of The Western Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast August 24: Mostly Cloudy In The Eastern And Central Region And Chances Of Heavy Rain Fall By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast August 23: Partly Cloudy In The Eastern Region And Moderate Rain In Central And Western Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Weather Forecast August 22: Heavy Rainfall T One Or Two Places In Central And Western Hilly Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Weather Forecast August 21: Low pressure Area Close To Bihar and Jharkhand Gives Rain In Some Places of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Weather Forecast August 20: Light To Moderate Rain In Central And Western Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

OYO Hotels And Homes Launches ‘OYO Lite In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2019
Canada Grant Supports UN ESCAP’s Project To Help Women Entrepreneurs In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2019
Japan’s Women Parliamentarians Visit Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2019
Schools Are Stronger When They Work Together In Clusters By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2019
NAC Resumed Flight To Osaka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2019
Kushe Aunsi: Nepal’s Father’s Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75