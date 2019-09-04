COAS General Thapa Inaugurated NA's Western Air Base In Surkhet

Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Purna Chandra Thapa formally inaugurated the operation of Nepal Army's Western Air Base Wing in Surkhet amid a function.

As per the plan of Nepal Army to gradually expand existing air based of Kathmandu to other parts of the country including East and West, Nepal Army has started operation of Air Bases from western region.

To enhance safe air service, the construction of hanger in western base has already started. Now on, there will be three helicopters stationed including one MI-17. Nepal Army has a plan to increase the access of air service in ten years with establishment of 2nd Line Maintenance service. This will help to provide efficient and quick service to the people during the time of major disasters and emergency.