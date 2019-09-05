Monsoon Forecast September 5: Moderate Rain In Some Places Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the eastern and central hilly regions and western region.

As Axis to Monsoon Trough is above the normal in western region and low pressure is developing in Bay of Bengal, there will like be rain in many parts of Nepal. In the last 24 hours, rainfall in Dhangadhi, Kathmandu, Pokhara recorded 96.2 mm,107.5mm and 23.5 respectively.

According to skymet weather, consecutive Low-Pressure Area have been triggering rains over the eastern and the central parts of India. Along with this, the Monsoon surge is also active along the West coast of India.