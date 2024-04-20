Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places In Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki And Karnali Provinces

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province tonight.