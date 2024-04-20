Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places In Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki And Karnali Provinces

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places In Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki And Karnali Provinces

April 20, 2024, 8:09 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Chronicle: Reclaiming India-Nepal Relations
Apr 20, 2024
India Provided Financial Support To Build Schools In Darchula
Apr 20, 2024
Iranians Protest After Attack
Apr 20, 2024
Japanese Ambassador Kikuta And DPM Shrestha Shared The Views to Deepen Nepal-Japan Bilateral Relations
Apr 19, 2024
India Provides Financial Support To Build A School Building In Darchula
Apr 19, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thundershower Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Hilly Regions Of Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thunder Is Likely To Occur At One Or Two Places Of Gandaki, Koshi And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Gandaki, Karnali, Lumbini And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Chronicle: Reclaiming India-Nepal Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 20, 2024
India Provided Financial Support To Build Schools In Darchula By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 20, 2024
Iranians Protest After Attack By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 20, 2024
New Anti-aircraft Missile Test-launched On Friday By Agencies Apr 20, 2024
A Review Of The Handwritten “Gita Saar” Written By Krishna Prasad Lacoul In 1967-68 B.S. By Shanker Man Singh Apr 19, 2024
Japanese Ambassador Kikuta And DPM Shrestha Shared The Views to Deepen Nepal-Japan Bilateral Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 19, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 16, March.29,2024 (Chaitra,16. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024 (Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75