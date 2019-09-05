Nepal Army Reconstructed 869 Houses In Bara And Parsa

Nepal Army Reconstructed 869 Houses In Bara And Parsa

Sept. 5, 2019, 2:44 p.m.

Nepal Army has completed the reconstruction of house in Bara and Parsa district under Janta Awas. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Ishwor Pokharel handed over the houses to the locally elected leaders of affected areas in presence of chief minister of province 2 Lal Babu Raut.

During the handing over ceremony, Chief of Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa, defense secretary Reshmi Raj Pandey and other senior army officers were also present.

Under a cabinet decision April, the government handed over a responsibility to Nepal Army to reconstruct the houses in Bara and Parsa destroyed by Tornado.

NA Bara and Parsa program.jpg

Addressing the program defense minister Pokharel thanked Nepal Army for completing the reconstruction in time. Chief Minister of province 1 Lal Babu Raut also thanked Nepal Army.

CoAS General Thapa thanked the government of Nepal trusting the Nepal Army in the mission. He expressed that Nepal Army is always ready to support Nepalese people at the time of disaster and difficulties.

Nepal Army has reconstructed 869 houses in seven different places of Bara and Parsa district. Although Nepal Government has released Rs.545,000 for per house, Nepal Army spent Rs. 484,000 per house to complete reconstruction.

