Biman To Get 4th Dreamliner On September 12

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will get its fourth brand new Boeing 787-8, last in the row of 10 new aircrafts, on September 12 as the 16th aircraft of its fleet.

“The new aircraft named as Boeing 787-8 will land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 3:45pm on September 12 from the USA’s Seattle’s Boeing Factory,” Biman’s spokesperson Tahera Khondokar said.

Earlier, the first and second Dreamliner Boeing 787-8, named-Akash Beena and Hangsabalaka respectively, arrived in August and December, 2018 while the third one known as Gaangchil arrived in July, this year.

Names of all the aircrafts were given by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina herself.

A delegation comprised with officials of Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry, Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh (CAAB) and Biman Bangladesh Airlines will leave home on September 6 for Seattle in this regard, Khondokar, Deputy General Manager (PR) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, said.

Biman’s four pilots led by its Chief of Flight Safety Captain Shoeb Chowdhury will accompany the delegation.

In 2008, Biman Bangladesh Airlines signed a US$2.1 billion agreement with Boeing to purchase 10 new aircrafts.

Of those, Boeing has already delivered four 777-300ER’s and two 737-800’s and three Dreamliners to Biman.

The fourth Dreamliner, the last one of the 10th new aircraft, will be added to the Biman’s fleet in September. Rajhangsha, the 271-seat Boeing 787-8, has been designed as 20% fuel efficient carrier compared to the other aircrafts. The airliner has the capacity to fly 16 hours nonstop with an average speed of 650 miles per hour.

It will provide its passengers with wifi facility at a height of 43,000 feet, allowing passengers to browse the internet or connect with their friends and family at any end of the world.

