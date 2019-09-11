Nepal Communist Party MP blames India For Encroaching Nepali Land

Nepal Communist Party MP blames India For Encroaching Nepali Land

Sept. 11, 2019, 8:02 p.m.

Influential member of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) and member of House of Representative Pampha Bhusal has proposed to immediately shut down all the transit points with India. Addressing State Affairs and Good Governance Committee meeting, she said Nepal needs to shut down the border to prevent encroachment of Nepali soil by Indian border security police.

She said that India has been intensifying the encroachment of Nepali border since last many years. MP Bhusal said that India has already encroached thousands of kilometers of land.

Indian security border security forces on the strength of guns are encroaching Nepal land in a meter per day and thousands of kilometers in a year. She proposed to shut down the border between the two countries.

MP Bhusal also demanded to make Identity card mandatory to cross the border. However, Nepali Congress leader and MP Debendra Raj Kanel expressed his objection over the demand of ruling party MP. He said that it is not in an interest of Nepal and India to do so arguing Nepal and India shares so many commonalities and civilization.

“This kind of extreme opinion is highly deplorable and condemnable,” said Kanel.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nabil ECAN Signed MoU
Sep 11, 2019
PADT To Take Action Against Pashupati Aarati Performers
Sep 11, 2019
Biplab's Son Prakash In Police Custody
Sep 11, 2019
The Travel And Tourism Competitiveness Report 2018
Sep 11, 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo Scored 90 International Goals,The First European Player In History
Sep 11, 2019

More on News

PADT To Take Action Against Pashupati Aarati Performers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 46 minutes ago
Biplab's Son Prakash In Police Custody By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 59 minutes ago
Acid Attack On School Girl: Conditions Improve By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 20 minutes ago
PM Modi Expresses Happiness Over The Completion Of Motihari-Amlekhgunj Cross Border Petroleum Pipe Line By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Yi Meets Former PMs Deuba And Prachanda, Return Home Concluding Nepal Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Secretary General Inaugurates SAARC Handicraft Exhibition And Workshop By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Nabil ECAN Signed MoU By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2019
The Travel And Tourism Competitiveness Report 2018 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo Scored 90 International Goals,The First European Player In History By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2019
Rain Will Likely To Occur In Many Parts Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2019
Monsoon Remains Active For Another Week By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2019
KOSI TREATY, HIGH DAM AND NAVIGATION By Dr. A.B. Thapa Sep 10, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75