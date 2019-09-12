Nepal And The World Bank Take Stock Of Nepal Project Portfolio

Nepal And The World Bank Take Stock Of Nepal Project Portfolio

Sept. 12, 2019, 4:02 p.m.

The joint Government of Nepal and World Bank portfolio review concluded today covering 24 World Bank-financed projects with a total commitment of US$ 2.35 billion. The concluding meeting was chaired by Hon. Minister of Finance, Dr. Yuba Raj Khatiwada and World Bank Country Director for Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives in the South Asia Region, Idah Z. Pswarayi-Riddihough.

"Of the 24 projects, 20 are investment projects (about US$ 1.78 billion), three Program for Results operations (about US$ 468 million) and one Development Policy Credit (about US$ 100 million) spread across energy, transport, earthquake housing reconstruction, education, health, social protection, water & irrigation, agriculture & livestock and public financial management sectors," said a press release issued by The World Bank's Nepal Country Office.

“The Government of Nepal acknowledges the support of the World Bank and its assistance to the country’s development priorities,” stated Honorable Minister of Finance, Dr. Yuba Raj Khatiwada. “The review is an opportunity to learn from and apply good practices across the different sectors while chalking out a road

GoN-WB Joint Portfolio Review.jpg

map for project delivery to ensure that development finance received for Nepal is utilized most productively.”

Prior to the concluding meeting of the portfolio review, a three-day sectoral review was organized on 9-11 September under the chair of the Secretaries of the concerned line ministries. The annual stocktaking exercise is organized to review the performance of ongoing projects, assess the impact of federal transition and project restructuring, review procurement and disbursement performance and discuss implementation challenges.

“The World Bank celebrates 50 years of the first International Development Association credit to Nepal this year and we are indeed proud to be a trusted partner in Nepal’s development agenda,” stated Idah Z. Pswarayi-Riddihough, World Bank Country Director for Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives in the South Asia Region. “We are encouraged by the successful implementation of projects in Nepal and look forward to working with the government to address implementation bottlenecks for effective and timely completion of projects for the benefit of the people of Nepal.”

Following the review, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Ministry of Finance and the World Bank identifying an action plan by sector for improving the portfolio performance of projects, specific actions to improve implementation environment under the new federal structure and a tentative portfolio pipeline for FY20 and FY21. The portfolio review was attended by authorities from related ministries and departments, National Planning Commission, FCGO, Office of the Auditor General, Nepal Rastra Bank, World Bank and project teams.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Malaysia Agrees To Resume Job Market For Nepali Migrant Workers
Sep 12, 2019
Korea Supports E-Governance And ICT Program In Nepal
Sep 12, 2019
Qatar Airways Wins Three Global Passenger Choice Awards At The 2020
Sep 12, 2019
Ambassador Of Portugal To Nepal And Three Others Presented Letter of Credence
Sep 12, 2019
Nepal Infrastructure Summit 2019: Nepal Needs To Enhance Infrastructure
Sep 12, 2019

More on News

Malaysia Agrees To Resume Job Market For Nepali Migrant Workers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 24 minutes ago
Korea Supports E-Governance And ICT Program In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 56 minutes ago
Ambassador Of Portugal To Nepal And Three Others Presented Letter of Credence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 9 minutes ago
COAS General Thapa Distributed The Prizes To Winners Of COAS Trophy 2076 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 44 minutes ago
Nepal Communist Party MP blames India For Encroaching Nepali Land By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 12 minutes ago
PADT To Take Action Against Pashupati Aarati Performers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Qatar Airways Wins Three Global Passenger Choice Awards At The 2020 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 12, 2019
Nepal Infrastructure Summit 2019: Nepal Needs To Enhance Infrastructure By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 12, 2019
Weather Forecast September 12: Moderate To Heavy Rains In Some Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 12, 2019
Monsoon Withdrawal To Commence Around September 20 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 12, 2019
Nabil ECAN Signed MoU By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2019
Biplab's Son Prakash In Police Custody By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75