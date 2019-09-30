ISRAELI SUPPORT TO HEALTH Serving Needy

As it is said, a friend in need is a friend indeed. Whether during the earthquake, providing skill and money to Nepali youths, or providing medical knowledge, Israel has been supportive to Nepal all the time.

Recently, a high-level team of Israeli doctors came to Nepal and learned and shared their skills and experiences with the doctors from Kathmandu University's Dhulikhel Hospital.

As the Israeli Embassy has been conducting various activities to mark the 71st Independence of Israel, this project was one of them. The Embassy hoped to continue such programs in the future to give out to the community.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health and Population Upendra Yadav said that Nepal and Israel have been enjoying a cordial relationship since 1960. He said that Israel has been supporting and cooperating in different sectors of health, education and agriculture.

“Nepal appreciates Israeli support and wishes for cooperation in the future as well," said Minister Yadav.

Addressing the closing ceremony of a week-long program jointly organized by the Embassy of Israel and GATE-Global Academy of Tourism & Hospitality Education, Deputy Prime Minister Yadav said that this kind of exchange will help strengthen the health system in Nepal.

At the function attended by diplomats, bureaucrats, and dignitaries from various sectors, Benny Omer, Ambassador of Israel, said, “I would like to thank the Israeli doctors who came all the way from Israel and did a wonderful job for the Nepalese people. I really appreciate all the doctors and participants for their active participation and warm hospitality. We look forward to future cooperation in the health sector.”

Dr. Ronit Almog, the Head of Bringing New Lives into the world from Tel Aviv Medical Center in Israel said, "This is our 5th delegation in the last year. Our aim is to reduce fetal and maternal morbidity and mortality in developing nations. We met warm and welcoming medical teams and had a great cooperation. We saw a very good health level and system in Nepal and look forward to a future of mutual cooperation.”

Prof. Dr. Ram Kantha Makaju Shrestha, Vice Chancellor of Kathmandu University, praised Israel's innovation and start-ups. He expressed that their knowledge should be shared and looked forward to collaboration in future as well.

Thanking the medical delegation for their support and encouragement, Dr. Shyam Sundar Dhaubhadel, Founder President of Siddhi Memorial Foundation, said that Nepal is a toddler, Israel is a grown up sister and that Israel has to share their expertise and Nepal has to learn.

The Embassy of Israel in Nepal in medical collaboration with Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, Dhulikhel Hospital and Siddhi Memorial Foundation (SMF) conducted a week long (9-16 Sept 2019) program on “Women and Children Health” at Dhulikhel Hospital and SMF.

The delegation consisting of 5 Israeli senior doctors (Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Neonatologist & Radiologist) from Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, a leading Israeli hospital that hosts 1.8 million patient visits every year, had travelled to Nepal on 9 Sept 2019 and concluded its mission in two weeks.

During their stay, they shared their expertise, conducted workshops and CME (Continuing Medical Education) on Pediatric and Gynecology with the doctors and staffs of Dhulikhel Hospital and SMF.

Likewise, the Nepali medical professionals were exposed to new life-saving technologies in the field of pediatric, obstetrics and gynecology. This highly useful medical equipment brought from Israel were donated to the hospitals with a hope to be able to better treat, improve patient outcomes and save lives of mothers and newborns. Moreover, the possibilities of future collaborations were discussed.