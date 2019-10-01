Speaker Mahara Dismissed The Recent Media Reports As Malicious

Speaker Mahara Dismissed The Recent Media Reports As Malicious

Oct. 1, 2019, 8:24 a.m.

Speaker of House of Representative Krishna Bahadur Mahara dismissed the recent news on various news media against him as malicious, fake and aimed to tarnish his image. Speaker Mahara out rightly dismissed the charges labeled against him.

Reacting to the recent media reports accusing speaker Mahara involved in raping his woman colleague, speaker Mahara’s personal press secretary Dilli Malla in his statement flatly rejected such charges terming the report handy work of conspirators.

Online media citing a woman, who claimed as a victim, reported that Mahara on September 29 visited her house and frequently raped her. She narrated that speaker Mahara entered his house when his husband was out. Press secretary Malla, however, said that speaker Mahara did not go anywhere on the reported date except in the House of Representative.

The press release said that the incidents are well calculated and planned to degrade the political height of Speaker Mahara and tarnish his image politically.

The press release further said that there is a deep conspiracy behind the rape charge.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast October 1: Partly To Generally Cloudy, Rainy Dashain
Oct 01, 2019
The World Bank To Support Nepal In Energy Sector
Sep 30, 2019
Nepal Waste Map Launched In Kathmandu
Sep 30, 2019
Embassy Of India Celebrates ITEC Day 2019 in Kathmandu
Sep 30, 2019
Nepal Government Signed Program Implementation Agreement For MCC
Sep 30, 2019

More on News

Embassy Of India Celebrates ITEC Day 2019 in Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 8 minutes ago
YCL Cadres Attack Gyanendra Shahi In Chitwan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Media Experts Brainstorms Global Water Coverage By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago
India Builds A School Building In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago
Nepal Lies In The Hotspot Of Climate Change: Foreign Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 21 hours ago
Tony Hagen’ Book Photos of 1950s-1960s Launched By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago

The Latest

Weather Forecast October 1: Partly To Generally Cloudy, Rainy Dashain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 01, 2019
The World Bank To Support Nepal In Energy Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 30, 2019
Nepal Waste Map Launched In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 30, 2019
Accelerate Health Equity For Older People And Advance Universal Health Coverage By Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh Sep 30, 2019
Nepal Government Signed Program Implementation Agreement For MCC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 30, 2019
ISRAELI SUPPORT TO HEALTH Serving Needy By A Correspondent Sep 30, 2019

Latest Magazine

OL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75