Speaker Mahara Dismissed The Recent Media Reports As Malicious

Speaker of House of Representative Krishna Bahadur Mahara dismissed the recent news on various news media against him as malicious, fake and aimed to tarnish his image. Speaker Mahara out rightly dismissed the charges labeled against him.

Reacting to the recent media reports accusing speaker Mahara involved in raping his woman colleague, speaker Mahara’s personal press secretary Dilli Malla in his statement flatly rejected such charges terming the report handy work of conspirators.

Online media citing a woman, who claimed as a victim, reported that Mahara on September 29 visited her house and frequently raped her. She narrated that speaker Mahara entered his house when his husband was out. Press secretary Malla, however, said that speaker Mahara did not go anywhere on the reported date except in the House of Representative.

The press release said that the incidents are well calculated and planned to degrade the political height of Speaker Mahara and tarnish his image politically.

The press release further said that there is a deep conspiracy behind the rape charge.