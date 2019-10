A high-level Recommendation Committee Propose Dr. Bhagwan Koirala as a first choice for vice chancellor of Tribhuwan University, Nepal's largest and oldest university. Dr. Koirala is a renowned heart surgeon of Nepal and professor of Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital.

In the recommendation the committee propose Dr. Dharma anta Baskota and Chandramani Poudel in second and third choice.

Out of three chancellor of the University prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli will appoint one.