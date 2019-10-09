Chinese President Xi To Visit Nepal On October 12 And 13

President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping is paying a state visit to Nepal on 12 and 13 October 2019. According to a press release issued by

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, president Xi is paying visit at the friendly invitation of President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari.

During the visit, President Xi Jinping will meet with President Bhandari. President of Nepal will host a Banquet in honor of President Xi Jinping and the Chinese delegation.

President Xi Jinping will hold delegation-level official talks with Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. Following the talks, both leaders will witness the signing of bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding.

Senior leaders of Nepal will call on President Xi Jinping during his sojourn in Kathmandu.