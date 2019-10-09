Chinese President Xi To Visit Nepal On October 12 And 13

Chinese President Xi To Visit Nepal On October 12 And 13

Oct. 9, 2019, 10:35 a.m.

President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping is paying a state visit to Nepal on 12 and 13 October 2019. According to a press release issued by

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, president Xi is paying visit at the friendly invitation of President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari.

Chinese-President-Xi-Jinping-and-his-wife-Peng-Liyuan-welcome-Nepali-President-Bidya-Devi-Bhandari-Photo-XinhuaXie-Huanchi.jpg

During the visit, President Xi Jinping will meet with President Bhandari. President of Nepal will host a Banquet in honor of President Xi Jinping and the Chinese delegation.

President Xi Jinping will hold delegation-level official talks with Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. Following the talks, both leaders will witness the signing of bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding.

Senior leaders of Nepal will call on President Xi Jinping during his sojourn in Kathmandu. Chinese President Xi Jinping Likely To Visit Nepal In Second Week Of October

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal To Use Three Inland Waterways In India
Oct 09, 2019
Nepal To Play Australia On October 10 For World Cup Qualifier
Oct 09, 2019
Ahead Of Xi's Visit, China Says J&K Issue Should Be Resolved Bilaterally
Oct 09, 2019
Light To Moderate Rain Likely In Nepal, Monsoon Withdrawal Around October 10
Oct 09, 2019
Former King Gyanendra Offered Tika To Common People
Oct 09, 2019

More on News

Nepal To Use Three Inland Waterways In India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 27 minutes ago
Former Speaker Mahara In Police Custody By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago
Former King Gyanendra Visited Religious Shrines By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping Likely To Visit Nepal In Second Week Of October By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 22 hours ago
Senior Journalist Acharya Is No More By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
German Technical School Opened In Dhading By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

LATE RANJAN RAJ KHANAL: A Gentleman Par Excellence By Madan Kumar Bhattarai Oct 09, 2019
Nepal’s Slide Towards China By Jyoti Malhotra Oct 09, 2019
Nepal To Play Australia On October 10 For World Cup Qualifier By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 09, 2019
Ahead Of Xi's Visit, China Says J&K Issue Should Be Resolved Bilaterally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 09, 2019
Light To Moderate Rain Likely In Nepal, Monsoon Withdrawal Around October 10 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 09, 2019
Former King Gyanendra Offered Tika To Common People By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 09, 2019

Latest Magazine

OL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75