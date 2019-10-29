Himalaya Airlines Starts Kathmandu-Beijing Flight

Himalaya Airlines Starts Kathmandu-Beijing Flight

Oct. 29, 2019, 8:50 a.m.

Ambassador of Nepal to China Leela Mani Paudyal said that the direct flight between the capital cities of Nepal and China would herald a new dawn in strengthening civil aviation cooperation between the two countries.

He expressed the hope that it would help promote bilateral relations in trade, investment and people-to-people.

Himalayan Airlines at Beijing.jpg

Speaking at a function to welcome the flight from Kathmandu, Ambassador Paudyal said this flight will connect Kathmandu and the capital of China.

This is the first-ever direct commercial flight between Kathmandu and Beijing, the capital cities of Nepal and China, respectively.

Himalyan Airlines Beijing.jpg

The arrival of the flight was welcomed at Beijing's Daxing International Airport by Vice-Chairperson of Tibet Autonomous Region of China Ms Luo Mei, ambassador Paudyal and other high officials.

In the inaugural flight, there were 59 passengers from Kathmandu to Beijing, and 70 passengers on the return flight from Beijing to Kathmandu.

The flight will be operational three days a week - Sundays, Tuesdays, and Fridays.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Thai King Fires Four More Palace Officials
Oct 30, 2019
Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif ‘s Health Is Critical
Oct 30, 2019
Weather Forecast For October 30 Across Nepal
Oct 30, 2019
PM Oli Received Tika
Oct 29, 2019
Kul Man Ghising: Mission Light
Oct 29, 2019

More on Aviation

Himalaya Airlines Starts Direct Flight To Beijing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago
Qatar Airways Launches Flight Offers And Packages For The FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Nepal And Australia Signs New Air Service Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 4 days ago
Himalaya Airlines Likely To Launch Its Commercial Flight To Beijing From October By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Nepal Airlines Corporations Needs Reforms By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago
Qatar Airways Wins Three Global Passenger Choice Awards At The 2020 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Thai King Fires Four More Palace Officials By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 30, 2019
Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif ‘s Health Is Critical By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 30, 2019
Weather Forecast For October 30 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 30, 2019
PM Oli Received Tika By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 29, 2019
Kul Man Ghising: Mission Light By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 29, 2019
Former King Gyanendra Receives Tika From Sister Shobha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 29, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75