Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli received Tika from his three sisters along with hi spouse Radhika Shakya amid an auspicious function at Baluwatar. PM Oli’s sisters Bishnu Maya Dhakal, Kaushalya Koirala, Debka Shivakoti and Bishnukumari Poudel offered him Tika.

After receiving gifts, Prime Minister Oli also offered seven colors Tika to his three sisters.