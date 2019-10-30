Nepal’s Second Longest Bridge Opens For Vehicles

Oct. 30, 2019, 3:32 p.m.

The construction of Nepal’s second longest bridge over Rapti River has been completed in Dang district. The bridge connects Sisahaniya of Rapti Rural Municipality with Mahadeva of Gadawa Rural Municipality in the district.

According to Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS), the construction of the 860 metres long and 10.5 metres wide structure was started in fiscal year 2015/16 and was completed at a total cost of approximately Rs one billion by Janak Construction Services.

Although the deadline for construction was fiscal year 2019/20, the construction has been completed before that, Sunil Babu Panta, chief of Bridge Planning Sector Number 3, the government body implementing the bridge construction project, said.

According to Panta, a four-year agreement had been reached with the construction company for completing the construction of the bridge, but it has been completed four months before the deadline.

