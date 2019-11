At least seven people killed in a bus accident in Sukute of Sindhupalchwok district. According to a police, bodies of five passengers have already recovered from the bus. Police reports that bodies were drowned in the river bank.

The bus, which left from Maga Deurali from Dolkha to Kathmandu, plunged into Sunkosi river from creased. Police has rescued 15 passengers and sent them to Dhulikhel fro the treatment.