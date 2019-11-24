Minister Pun Calls For Chinese Investment In Hydropower

Minister Pun Calls For Chinese Investment In Hydropower

Nov. 24, 2019, 3:02 p.m.

Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barshaman Pun Ananta thanked Chinese government for supporting Nepal’s hydropower development. He thanked Chinese government providing fund to recently completed 60 MW Upper Trishuli 3 A Project.

Talking to Chinese ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi at his office in Singh Durbar, minister Pun said that the recent visit of Chinese President Xi was an historic even.

He requested Chinese ambassador to take necessary step to encourage Chinese investment in hydropower sector. Chinese ambassador Hou Yanqi expressed his government’s willingness to invest in hydropower sector in Nepal. She also hailed role of energy minister to settle rate of electricity.

She has informed about the forthcoming visit of governor of Yunnan Province of China.

