Michael Bloomberg Joins 2020 Democratic Field For President

Michael Bloomberg Joins 2020 Democratic Field For President

Nov. 25, 2019, 10:18 a.m.

Michael R. Bloomberg announced on Sunday that he would run for president in 2020, bringing his enormous wealth and eclectic political biography into the tumultuous Democratic primary and seeking to win over skeptical liberal voters by presenting himself as a multibillion-dollar threat to President Trump.

Mr. Bloomberg, a former Republican who has expressed reservations about his adopted party’s leftward drift, said in a statement that he would offer a pragmatic option to voters in a campaign to unseat a president who “represents an existential threat to our country and our values.”

“Defeating Donald Trump — and rebuilding America — is the most urgent and important fight of our lives. And I’m going all in,” Mr. Bloomberg said. “I offer myself as a doer and a problem solver — not a talker. And someone who is ready to take on the tough fights — and win.”

Mr. Bloomberg’s late entry into the race has already roiled an unsettled Democratic primary field. He has startled rival campaigns in recent days by reserving almost $35 million in airtime for television commercials outlining his biography and political agenda, a figure that dwarfs other campaigns’ advertising budgets. On a website that went live on Sunday, Mr. Bloomberg embraced his status as a surprise contender, branding himself as “a new choice for Democrats.”

Michael Bloomberg brings a huge personal fortune and moderate views to an increasingly fluid race, but issues like criminal justice and his late start loom as vulnerabilities.Michael R. Bloomberg is planning to skip the traditional early-voting states like Iowa and New Hampshire and focus instead on the delegate-rich March primaries.

Michael R. Bloomberg is planning to skip the traditional early-voting states like Iowa and New Hampshire and focus instead on the delegate-rich March primaries.

Courtesy: New York Times

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Yunnan Province To Invest In Tamakosi III Hydropower Project
Nov 25, 2019
WHO South-East Asia Regional Office Calls For Intensify Action To Eliminate Violence Against Women
Nov 25, 2019
NAC Announces Special Programs To Make Visit Nepal Year 2020 A Grand Success
Nov 25, 2019
Hong Kong’s Pro-democracy Parties Sweep Pro-Beijing Local Elections
Nov 25, 2019
Former King Gyanendra To Pay A Visit To Western Nepal
Nov 25, 2019

More on International

Hong Kong’s Pro-democracy Parties Sweep Pro-Beijing Local Elections By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 38 minutes ago
Former Bolivia President Evo Morales Flees To Mexico By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
Mexico Grants Asylum To Bolivia's Former President Evo Morales By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago
Bolivian President Evo Morales Resigns Just A Month After An Elections By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago
FAO Sees Cereal Boom, Protein Pinch And Banana Risks By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 3 days ago
Nine US Citizens, Including Children, Killed In Ambush In Mexico By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 5 days ago

The Latest

Yunnan Province To Invest In Tamakosi III Hydropower Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 25, 2019
WHO South-East Asia Regional Office Calls For Intensify Action To Eliminate Violence Against Women By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 25, 2019
NAC Announces Special Programs To Make Visit Nepal Year 2020 A Grand Success By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 25, 2019
Former King Gyanendra To Pay A Visit To Western Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 25, 2019
French Buddhist Monk Admired The Resilience Of Nepali people By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 25, 2019
Bala Chaturdashi Is Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 25, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75