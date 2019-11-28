Home Minister Badal Directed Concerned Officials To Maintain Law And Order

Minister of Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa Badal directed all officials of Ministry of Home Affairs to meet the hundred percent target in implementing projects and program.

Addressing first quarterly review meeting, minister Thapa urged the employees to work to achieve hundred percent target so that maximum percent of progress can be achieved.

Minister Thapa said that the ministry has achieved the target set by the budgets urging departmental heads to further improve their performance. He said that development is impossible without peace and the country needs to invest more resources in technology to cope the situation.

Secretary of Home Affairs Prem Bahadur Rai expressed the satisfaction for the progress made in first quarter of fiscal year 2019/20.

During the review meeting heads of Policy and Planning and Program Division of Ministry, Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, Immigration Department, Department of National ID Card and Registration and Department of Jail presented the progress report.