Home Minister Badal Directed Concerned Officials To Maintain Law And Order

Home Minister Badal Directed Concerned Officials To Maintain Law And Order

Nov. 28, 2019, 5:39 p.m.

Minister of Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa Badal directed all officials of Ministry of Home Affairs to meet the hundred percent target in implementing projects and program.

Addressing first quarterly review meeting, minister Thapa urged the employees to work to achieve hundred percent target so that maximum percent of progress can be achieved.

Minister Thapa said that the ministry has achieved the target set by the budgets urging departmental heads to further improve their performance. He said that development is impossible without peace and the country needs to invest more resources in technology to cope the situation.

Secretary of Home Affairs Prem Bahadur Rai expressed the satisfaction for the progress made in first quarter of fiscal year 2019/20.

During the review meeting heads of Policy and Planning and Program Division of Ministry, Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, Immigration Department, Department of National ID Card and Registration and Department of Jail presented the progress report.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Qatar Aircraft Catering Company Receives World First Food Safety Certification
Nov 28, 2019
Eighteen Percent Of All Deaths In Nepal Caused By Cardiovascular Disease
Nov 28, 2019
My Health Is Steadily Improving: PM Oli
Nov 28, 2019
Uddhav Thackeray To Be Sworn In As Maharashtra CM Today
Nov 28, 2019
Nepal-Israel Joint Counter Terrorism Training Concluded
Nov 28, 2019

More on News

My Health Is Steadily Improving: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours ago
Nepal-Israel Joint Counter Terrorism Training Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 28 minutes ago
Indian Women’s Association Hands Over Two Electric Vehicles To Pashupatinath By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Three Sustained Minor Injury In An Explosion In Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Awadh-Mithila Summit To Be Held In Ayodhya In December By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Gaddi Baithak Opens To The Public By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago

The Latest

Qatar Aircraft Catering Company Receives World First Food Safety Certification By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 28, 2019
Eighteen Percent Of All Deaths In Nepal Caused By Cardiovascular Disease By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 28, 2019
Uddhav Thackeray To Be Sworn In As Maharashtra CM Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 28, 2019
Brief Rain In Western Hilly Region of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 28, 2019
15 Persons Killed In A Bus Accident In Arghakhachi District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 27, 2019
India, Nepal Must Seek Mutually Acceptable Solutions To Controversy Over New Map By Shyam Saran Nov 27, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75