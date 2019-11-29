Integrated Land Management Bill To Address Guthi Land Issue

The cabinet authorizes Ministry of Land Management to table a bill on land management and Guthi. Disseminating the cabinet decision Minister of Information and communication and the spokesperson of government Gokul Baskota said that the Integrated Land Management bill aim to address the problem related to Guthi.

He said that there need to address land related problem in integrated manner. The cabinet directed the ministry to prepare the bill to solve the problems related to Guthi with an aim to increase production and productivity.

Earlier the government has withdrawn Guthi bill following massive protest in Kathmandu. Now the government is coming through integrated land management bill to address the problems related to land.