Fourteen People Killed In A Road Accident In Baglung

Fourteen persons killed and three injured and one disappeared in a jeep accident in Baglung district. Out of 14 killed, 12 people have already identified. The jeep was left Gulmi early in the morning for Gulimi.

The jeep was reserved by the people who were leaving Baglung for ancestral home to perform puja for ancestor. Those who killed in the accident were from Karki family.

Those killed in the accident included 25 years old jeep driver Resham Thapa,Sita Karki,40,Jhabi Karki,40, Mahendra Karki,45,Mina Basnet,25, Suchana Kakri,40 and Maya Thapa 23.

Similarly, Muma Karki, 60, from Nawalparasi and another person is yet to be identified. One person in disappeared and other three admitted to the hospital for further treatment.

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba expressed his condolence to the family of the victim of jeep accident. He demanded with the government to form a probe commission to find out the reason and urging to provide relief to the family of the victim.