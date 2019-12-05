Gaurika Singh Bags First Gold For Nepal In Swimming In 13th SAG

Gaurika Singh Bags First Gold For Nepal In Swimming In 13th SAG

Dec. 5, 2019, 6:19 p.m.

For the first time in history of Nepal’s swimming, Gaurika Singh won gold medal in swimming, in the 13th South Asian Games (SAG) in swimming.

Singh secured first position by defeating Siwangi Sharma of India in 200 meters freestyle competition. Singh had completed the set in 2.506 minutes.

Nepal’s medal count has reached 84 so far with 34 gold, 20 silver and 30 bronze in the ongoing 13th South Asian Games (SAG) which is underway in Kathmandu, Pokhara and Janakpur.

13th South Asian Games: Gold tally reaches 34 on Thursday.

