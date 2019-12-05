U.S. Assistant Defense Secretary Schriver And COAS Thapa Discuss Broad Range Of Issues

Visiting Assistant Defense Secretary from of United States Randall G. Schriver has paid a courtesy call to Chief of Army Staff Genera Purna Chandra Thapa at Nepal Army Headquarter today.

According to a press release issued by Public Relations and Information Directorate of Nepal Army, they discussed the issues related to capacity of Nepal Army’s disaster management, Nepal Army’s role in the World Peace and the support of United States to Nepal Army during the meeting.

Nepal Army holds the view that this kind of meeting helps Nepal Army strengthen its role in the world peace.