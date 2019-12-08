SAG 2019: India Domination Unchallenged, Nepal Adds Two Gold

SAG 2019: India Domination Unchallenged, Nepal Adds Two Gold

Dec. 8, 2019, 8:16 p.m.

Although Nepal added two gold medals, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh snatched few gold medals, no one-stop India to sweep the gold medals and leading the medal tally.

India continues to lead in a medal chart with a total of 222 medals and Sri Lanka second is in second with total medal 1177. However, Nepal is leading in gold securing 45 gold medals stood second position. Pakistan added five gold medals today. However, it does not improve its position in the medal tally.

medall Tally of December 8.jpg

India added 14 gold, 3 silver, and 6 bronze today at the end of the eight-day game. Nepali swimmer Gaurika Singh and judo player Devika Khadka added two gold medals in Nepal’s tally.

Although Nepal leads two days in the medal tally, India has started to pull back Nepal from third day. As in the past, India, a sports power of South Asia, is dominating the game on many fronts. India bagged 42 gold, 31 silver and 16 bronze with 89 total.

As time is the closing day is just a day away, India’s dominant is unchallenged in SAG. However, Nepal has made a major breakthrough this time winning gold in athletics, swimming, judo, and wrestling.

India-continues-impressive-show-wins-29-medals-including-15-gold-to-jump-spot-to-in-SAG-1-696x464.jpg

