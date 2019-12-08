Upper Bhotekosi Starts Electricity Generation

Upper Bhotekosi Starts Electricity Generation

Dec. 8, 2019, 8:30 a.m.

Following series of obstructions, 45 MW Upper Bhotekosi has started trial production from Saturday. According to Chief Executive Officer Bikram Sthaphit said now the project is generating 22-25 MW of energy due to shortage of water in the river.

The project has damaged by Jure landslide in 2014 and the earthquake in 2015 damaged the dam site of the project again. Later on a flood in Bhotekosi washed out a portion of the dam of the project.

CEO Sthapit said that the project will start commercial operation within 15 days. The project signed the agreement with Chinese Construction Company Syno Hydro Bureau 11 to complete the reconstruction of the work by December 2019. The company awarded contract at the cost of Rs. 7 billion.

The earthquake and flood have damaged all the infrastructures of the project excluding three kilometer long tunnel and power house.

