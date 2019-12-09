Kathmandu Marriott's Edamame Launches A Special Chinese Menu

Dec. 9, 2019, 7:15 a.m.

Edamame, a relaxed, upscale, Modern Asian specialty restaurant at Kathmandu Marriott Hotel launched a new set Chinese menu Wok & Bowl which will be available every Saturday during lunch hours.

In addition to the already existing Japanese, Chinese and Thai delicacies, this new menu offers an exclusive variety of Dimsums, Rice bowls and lip-smacking Baos. Rolls and Lampias are also available in assorted vegetables, duck as well as chicken, as a starter.

Edamame is an elegant and modern restaurant that takes one into realms of Asia with its stunning décor, intricate patterns, plush fabrics, and exotic Asian art. The design gives an ancient world sense with a tad of mystery and the space is alienated into aesthetically distinct cosmoses to offer an inimitable dining experience.

At Edamame, Executive Chef, Sanjeev Ranjan and Chef Ninja ensure that every ingredient is sourced from best quality produce and holds its place and purpose; it is treated with the utmost care to highlight its purest flavour using their mastered culinary skills to ensure every experience is memorable.

