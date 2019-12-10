India Dominates 13th SAG With 174 Gold, Nepal Secures 51 Gold

As it was predicted Indian lead the total medal tally with a total of 312 medals which include 174 gold, 93 silver, and 45 bronze. The thirteenth SAG remains one of the most successful tournaments for Nepal as Nepal secured 51 gold, 60 silver, and 95 bronze. Nepal retained the second position in achieving a highest gold medal in the tournament. Nepal secured 31 gold in eighth SAG.

Sri Lanka secured the third position with 40 gold, 83 silver, and 128 bronze. Pakistan retained the fourth position with 31 gold, 41 silver, and 59 bronze and Bangladesh with 19 gold, 32 silver, and 87 bronze.

The Maldives scored 1 gold and 3 bronze and Bhutan with 7 silver and 13 bronze.