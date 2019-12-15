Fifteen Killed In Bus Accident In Lamosangu

Fifteen Killed In Bus Accident In Lamosangu

Dec. 15, 2019, 2:59 p.m.

Fifteen people killed and several other injured in a bus accident at six kilometers of Lamosanghu-Jiri road. Thirteen passengers died at the spot and one died on the way to hospital. Seven passengers were seriously injured.

Some of the injured, who were in critical condition, were brought to Kathmandu for further treatment. Out of dead, only one was identified. The person identified was 36 years old Juna Tamang of Bhimishwor Municipality ward 4.

The bus with number plate of Ba 2 Kha 4468 is local bus operated between Kathmandu Bhktapur. The bus, which was in reserve, was returning from Kalinchwok after completing the visit.

One of the injured in the accident informed that the bus accident was occurred due to break failed.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

