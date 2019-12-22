Supreme Court Issues An Interim Order To Stop All The Activities Of Construction of Nijgadh International Airport

Supreme Court Issues An Interim Order To Stop All The Activities Of Construction of Nijgadh International Airport

Dec. 22, 2019, 7:53 p.m.

Supreme Court issued an Interim Order to stop all the activities regarding the clearing of the forest in Nijgadh for the construction of an international airport. After hearing from the petitioner, the division bench headed by chief justice Cholendra Sumsher Rana and Justice Kumar Regmi issued an interim order asking the government to stop all the activities.

The court decision was a historic milestone to preserve remaining portion of the highly valuable rain forest of Nepal’s terai and entire Gaga belt. The court order also gives a message that the environment and endangered wildlife are precious for the country.

This also gives to sigh of relief to conservationists and environmentalists who have been pleading to defend the highly valuable forest of Nijgadh.

Along with the habitat of the endangered Asiatic elephant, the forest area has pre-historic significant. Some of the trees within the areas are as much as 500 years old.

According to the EIA report, 2.4 million trees are required to clear for the construction of Nijgadh International Airport. However, lawyers argued that 90 million trees will be cleared for the construction of the airport.

Earlier, Single bench of Supreme Court headed by Justice Tank Bahadur Moktan issued an interim order on 27 November summoning both the parties to come to defend their case. In his interim order, Moktan issued an order not to touch the forest and areas.

Filed by former secretary Dwarkianath Dhungel, senior advocate Krishna Prasad Bhattarai, Shukdev Khatri, Dr. Chiranjibi Bhattarai, Pankaj Kumar Karna, Bijaya Kumar Singh Danuar, Ranju Hajur Pande Chhetri, Bharat Basnet, and Keshar Mani Aryal.

Senior advocates Krishna Prasad Bhandari, Dr, Surya Dhungel, Dr. Tara Prasad Sapkota, Dr. Surendra Bhandari and advocate Sunil Kumar Pokharel, Keshar Mani Aryal and Pankaj Kumar Karna.Dr. Tara Prasad Sapkota pleaded in the court.

Despite court interim order, Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai has announced to start the clearance of forest from the end of November. Minister Bhattarai directed concerned officials to start the clearance of forest.

Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation has spent a lot of money recently through media in favor of Nijgadh Airport justifying cutting the trees for the international airport.

Although House of Representatives Committee led by former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal also directed the government to move the present site five kilometers south, officials have been insisting that there is no alternative than to clear the forest.

Lalbakiya and Pasha, two major tributaries of the Bagmati river, are also passing from close to the airport site. Creating havoc during the monsoon in Nepal and India, change of river course will likely add further devastation in both the countries.

The petitioners have pleaded that the construction of an airport in Nijgadh damaged the environment badly thus demanded to move to other alternative sites nearby areas.

After the interim order of the court, the work of clearing forest in the proposed site will be halt. Under the EIA report, the Ministry of Forest and Environment gives permission to cut 2.4 million trees.

Filed by environmental activist and senior advocate Prakash Mani Sharma and ten other petitioners including environmental activist Chanda Rana and petitioner Sanjaya Adhikari on September 10, a public litigation petition is also under a hearing of division bench of Chief Justice Rana and justice Regmi. The petition has postponed from hearing today due to a lack of time.

In the petition filed by senior advocate Sharma, a single bench headed by justice Bam Kumar Shrestha ordered concerned authority and government of Nepal to appear before the court for an interim order and present EIA.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

MCC Agreement Needs Parliamentary Ratification To Ensure Timely Completion Of The Projects
Dec 22, 2019
India Builds Girls Hostel Building For Nepal Armed Police Force School
Dec 22, 2019
Death Toll In Uttar Pradesh Reached 15
Dec 22, 2019
Pakistan Court Hands Down Death Penalty To A Scholar For Blasphemy
Dec 22, 2019
Weather Forecast December 22: Cold Day Conditions With Fog Likely In Western And Central Terai
Dec 22, 2019

More on News

India Builds Girls Hostel Building For Nepal Armed Police Force School By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 16 minutes ago
Kathmandu To Connect With Indian Railway By 2030 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
British Ambassador Pollitt Pays A Courtesy Call On COAS General Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
SAARC Programming Committee Meeting Begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Shrestha To Get Prestigious French Honor By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Ten Thousand Students Graduated At 45th Convocation Of Tribhuwan University By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

MCC Agreement Needs Parliamentary Ratification To Ensure Timely Completion Of The Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 22, 2019
LARGE STORAGE DAM PROJECTS WARY OF GIVING AWAY CHILDREN'S INHERITANCE By Dr. A.B. Thapa Dec 22, 2019
A Brief Introduction To Osho’s Teachings In Nepal By Benoît Clémencin Dec 22, 2019
FINNISH SUPPORT Right To Education By A Correspondent Dec 22, 2019
ECONOMY Growth Average At 6.5% By A Correspondent Dec 22, 2019
GLOBAL IME BANK New Beginning By A Correspondent Dec 22, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec., 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75