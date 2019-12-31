Western Disturbance Enter Nepal, Snow And Rain On January 1 And 2

Western Disturbance Enter Nepal, Snow And Rain On January 1 And 2

Dec. 31, 2019, 8:15 a.m.

As rain has eluded in Nepal for a long time, since December 14 there hasn’t been any rain in the region. However, a fresh Western Disturbance has approached the hills which will bring about a change in the weather conditions of Nepal.

The Western Disturbance is going to induce a Cyclonic Circulation over North Rajasthan. A trough is also expected to form and extend up to East Uttar Pradesh.

In the wake of these systems, several parts Nepal will observe some kind of rainfall activity on January 1. This activity is likely to extend for the next 2-3 days in the entire Nepal.

Isolated pockets of eastern Nepal may experience hailstorm activity. Therefore it is advised people of the region take necessary precaution.

The western disturbance and low pressure, which is now over Jammu and Kashmir, is now moving towards east of Nepal. It has already entered western Nepal. As the western disturbance is over western Nepal, there is likely to have snow fall in high Himalayan region.

The system will further intensify by Wednesday cover entire Nepal. Thus, the temperature will decrease and cold will increase. There will be cloudy on Wednesday and Thursday. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be likely to have rain in central and eastern Nepal on January 1 and 2. This system will also bring snow on Friday.

On December 31, The division predicted that there will be partly to generally cloudy in the central and western regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

