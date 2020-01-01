Chinese Horoscope 2020 – Year of the Metal Rat

The Year of the Metal Rat 2020 will be a year of new beginnings! There will be new opportunities for finding true love and earning more money. 2020 is going to be successful!

The Year of the Metal Rat comes right after the Year of the Earth Pig (2019) and before the Year of the Metal Ox (2021)! The years of the Rat are: 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020, and 2032.

Chinese Horoscope 2020 For The 12 Animal Signs According to the 2020 Chinese horoscope, the Lunar New Year starts on Saturday, January 25th and ends on February 11th, 2021. The Rat is the first sign from the 12 animals cycle of the Chinese Astrology, and for this reason, 2020 is considered a year of new beginnings and renewals.

The Metal Rat Year is going to be a strong, prosperous, and lucky year for almost all chinese zodiac signs. Everyone will show determination regarding their goals, aspirations, and even their hobbies. This is a great year for founding and evolving. Those who plan to buy real estate, to start a business or to invest money in a long-term project have great chances of being satisfied in the future. But, beware! This type of initiatives will only be successful if they are carefully planned.

The Chinese New Year is celebrated every year through sumptuous and colorful festivities. It is the most important celebration, an occasion for familiar reunion, party and two weeks long winter holiday.

A Sneak Peek of What 2020 Will Be Like For You The beginning of the year, the first days of February are extremely bright and full of motivation. We’ve received as a gift a new, clean, fresh year, with no mistakes and no regrets. The Year of the Rat is going to bring us creative energy, an energy which can manifest by fulfilling plenty of things you wish in your life.

You will have the surety that everything is possible, that you are the creator of your own life and that yes, you have the power to be whoever you want to be. Officially, the Chinese year of the rat starts on January 25th, and in order to have a great year, we are advising to include in the New Chinese Year’s menu what the Rat likes to eat, which means nuts and all kinds of cheese, and to wear during the party the most precious clothing and jewellery, because the rat loves opulence. The metal element creates water, which means productivity and activity for the metal industries. These include the production of cars and machinery, IT, high tech industry, cosmetics, and health. Take advantage of it, it is available every year and it can be the fundament for new habits and actions that you’ve wanted to initiate for a long time.

Personality and characteristics

Optimistic and energetic, people born in the Rat year are likable by all. They are sensitive to other’s emotions but are stubborn with your opinion. Their personality is kind, but due to weak communication skills, their words may seem impolite and rude.

On the financial side, they like saving and can be stingy. However, their love for hoarding will sometimes cause them to waste money on unnecessary things. Metal years was also in1960, 2020.

Credit: Various Websites



