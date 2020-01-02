Nepal-Pakistan Friendship Cricket Tournament Kicks Off

Nepal-Pakistan Friendship Cricket Tournament Kicks Off

Jan. 2, 2020, 3 p.m.

Mayor Kathmandu Metropolitan City Bidhya Sunder Shakya inaugurated 5th Annual Nepal-Pakistan Friendship T-20 Cricket amid a function today. The ten day tournament will conclude on 11th January 2020.

Opening the tournament, Mayor Shakya thanked Embassy of Pakistan annually organizing the tournament and supporting to popularize it. He said the cricket tournament helps Nepal and Pakistan youth to come closer.

Mayor Shakya addressing program.jpg

Addressing the program ambassador of Pakistan to Nepal Mazhar Javed expressed his satisfaction over the growing popularity of Pakistan in Nepal. Participated by 16 Nepalese teams, the T20 cricket tournament attract large number of audiences.

Pakistan Embassy Cricket.jpg

President of Nepal Pakistan Friendship Association Himalaya Sumsher Rana and other cricket lovers also attend the program.

