Weather Forecast January 14: Western Disturbance To Bring Rain And Snow In Western Hill

Jan. 14, 2020, 6:42 a.m.

A Western Disturbance is moving away eastwards and its induced Cyclonic Circulation is over hill of western Nepal. Moderate rain and snow with isolated heavy spells may continue in western hill region. These snowfall activities would subside by the afternoon of January 14.

Meteorological Forecasting Division predicts that there will be generally cloudy in the western region along with partly cloudy in the eastern and central hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

Similarly, moderate to dense fog is likely in terai during morning hours. Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of the western region. The division said chances of light to moderate snowfall at a few places of the western high mountainous region.

