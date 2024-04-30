Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Bagmati, Lumbini And Madhesh Provinces

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region Koshi Province. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province Chances of wind gust at some places of Lumbini Province and at a few places of the rest of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province Chances of wind gust at some places of Lumbini Province and at a few places of the rest of the country tonight.