Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occure in Few Places Of Koshi, Gandaki And Karnali Province

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country Chances of wind gust at some places of Madesh Province and terai regions of Koshi Province and Lumbini Province.

There are partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Gandaki Province. There are possibilities of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province Chances of wind gust at few places of Madesh Province and terai regions of Koshi Province and Lumbini Province tonight.