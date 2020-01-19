Vistara Airline Offers Kathmandu-Delhi Fares For Rs 9,999 From February 11

Vistara Airline Offers Kathmandu-Delhi Fares For Rs 9,999 From February 11

Jan. 19, 2020, 8:35 a.m.

Vistara Airline announced that it will be launching direct flights to the vibrant city of Kathmandu from New Delhi very soon. . The operations for the same will begin from February 11, 2020.

The flights will be flying from New Delhi on a daily basis. According to the airline, the fares for an all-inclusive round-trip from Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi will start from Rs 9,999 Whereas, for an all-inclusive round-trip from Kathmandu to Delhi and then back to Kathmandu will start from NPR 16,999, which is Rs 10,649 approximately. The operations for this route too will begin from February 11, 2020.

According to the airline’s website, flight number UK 155 from Delhi to Kathmandu will depart from the capital at 2:00 pm and will reach the capital of Nepal at 4:15 pm.

As for the flight UK 156, flying from Kathmandu to Delhi will depart from the airport at 5:15 pm and will arrive in the capital at 6:45 pm.

