NCP Chooses Agni Sapkota As HoR Speaker

Despite a case pending at the Supreme Court on alleged charges of killing an innocent during conflict, a secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) choose Agni Sapkota as a candidate for the vacant position of Speaker of House of Representatives (HoR).
The decision came following more than a week of disputes and discussions.
The NCP Secretariat meeting held on Sunday nominated Sapkota’s name for the position of speaker of House of Representatives.
Sapkota was elected as a member of HoR from Sindhupalchowk.
VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec, 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076)Online Reg No: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel