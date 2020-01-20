NCP Chooses Agni Sapkota As HoR Speaker

Despite a case pending at the Supreme Court on alleged charges of killing an innocent during conflict, a secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) choose Agni Sapkota as a candidate for the vacant position of Speaker of House of Representatives (HoR).

The decision came following more than a week of disputes and discussions.

The NCP Secretariat meeting held on Sunday nominated Sapkota’s name for the position of speaker of House of Representatives.

Sapkota was elected as a member of HoR from Sindhupalchowk.