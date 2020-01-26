Fog In Terai, Moderate Snow Fall In Western And Eastern Hills Of Nepal

Beginning with western Nepal, a feeble Western Disturbance is over northern parts of Pakistan. It induced Cyclonic Circulation. Light spells snow will be occurring at some places over hills of western and eastern region. Moderate fog and mist is prevailing during morning hours over western and central terai.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions, mainly fair in the rest of the country.
