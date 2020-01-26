Nepal-India Border Pillars Inspection Starts In Far-west

Nepal-India joint border survey team started an on-field assessment of the border pillars in Kailali and Kanchanpur districts, on Friday reports The Himalayan Times.

According to daily, out of 133 missing pillars, 27 have been created. Chief of the joint team, Survey Department Officer Janak Bahadur Bhandari, informed that two separate teams will inspect the border pillars between Khakraula in eastern Kailali and Brahmadev in Kanchanpur.

The decision for the survey was approved in a joint meeting held in Tanakpur, India last week. The meeting decided to carry out the field visit and take local residents’ opinion on disputed areas.