TIA Immigration To Use Ultra-Modern Nepali Port

TIA Immigration To Use Ultra-Modern Nepali Port

Jan. 28, 2020, 7:31 a.m.

Nepali Port Software will be used in Immigration Point of Tribhuwan International Airport and other 12 border points. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli inaugurated the newly developed ‘Nepali Port’ established at the Immigration Office of the Tribhuvan International Airport on Monday.

Inaugurating the portal, Prime Minister Oli said that the government is committed to controlling human trafficking, drug trafficking, money laundering, and activities posing challenges to maintain peace and security in the country.

The Rising Nepal reports that Nepali Port’ software was designed and brought into operation from Monday at the TIA and 12 other border points of Nepal with the help of Nepali engineers and technicians at a cost of Rs. 8 million in one year period of preparation.

The new Nepali Port has displaced the old and traditional electromagnetic interference (EMI) software.

The daily said that the newly launched Port is completely a real time data-based information sharing and collection of the records of every individual and those possible criminal groups whose track records were not good across the country. Also, this port will keep record of those Nepali citizens going for foreign employment and students going abroad taking no objection letters.

The daily reports that the Nepali Port will have that system which can read and show the picture of all those criminal members and individuals as identified by Nepal Police and of the international police based on the information provided by the Interpol Office.

Highlighting the features of Nepali Port and the latest technology launched at the Immigration, Director General at the Department of Immigration Eshor Raj Poudel said that it was developed making compatible with bio-metric system, provision of Irish camera and finger prints that are based on real time data base system.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Motorcycle Are Posing Big Challenges In Urban Transport Sector In Nepal
Jan 28, 2020
Coronavirus; Death Toll Reaches To 106 With 1,300 New Cases In China
Jan 28, 2020
US Jet Crashed In Taliban Territory
Jan 28, 2020
Western Disturbance To Bring Snow In Western Hills of Nepal
Jan 28, 2020
TIA Allocates Separate Parking Areas For Planes Coming From Coronavirus Affected Countries
Jan 27, 2020

More on News

TIA Allocates Separate Parking Areas For Planes Coming From Coronavirus Affected Countries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 2 minutes ago
Holocaust Education And Remembrance In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 49 minutes ago
Agrni Prasad Sapkota Elected Speaker Of House Of Representatives By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
Embassy Of India Kathmandu Celebrated 71st Republic Day Of India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
Chinese Embassy Celebrates Spring Festival By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Nepal-India Border Pillars Inspection Starts In Far-west By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Motorcycle Are Posing Big Challenges In Urban Transport Sector In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 28, 2020
Coronavirus; Death Toll Reaches To 106 With 1,300 New Cases In China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 28, 2020
US Jet Crashed In Taliban Territory By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 28, 2020
Western Disturbance To Bring Snow In Western Hills of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 28, 2020
Astha Raut Surrender Before Police By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 27, 2020
The Chinese Constitutional Model at 1948 By Dr. Bipin Adhikari Jan 27, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-07,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec, 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076)Online Reg No: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel