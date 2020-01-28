Western Disturbance To Bring Snow In Western Hills of Nepal

Western Disturbance To Bring Snow In Western Hills of Nepal

Jan. 28, 2020, 7:04 a.m.

Beginning with western Nepal, a Western Disturbance is over the Western Part of Nepal. A Trough is extending from this system up to central southern Nepal. Thus, snow may lash western Himalayan region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there are chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the western high mountainous region and at a few places of the eastern and central high mountainous regions.

There will be generally cloudy in the central and western regions and partly to generally cloudy in the eastern region. Light rain is likely to occur at some places of the western region and at one or two places of the eastern and central regions.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

