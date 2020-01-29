Snow In Western Hills, Winter Rain To Lash Many Places Including Kathmandu

Snow In Western Hills, Winter Rain To Lash Many Places Including Kathmandu

Jan. 29, 2020, 7:43 a.m.

A Western Disturbance is over western Nepal and this system is moving away eastwards. A Trough is extending from this system up to Bihar across Uttar Pradesh. Rain and snow may continue at some places of the central and western high mountainous regions and at a few places of the eastern high mountainous region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in the central and western regions along with eastern hilly region and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain is possible at many places of the central and western regions and at some places of the eastern region.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

