Nepalese Embassy Organizes Promotional Program To Campaign Visit Nepal 2020

Mani Prasad Bhattarai, Ambassador and Permanent Representative, highlighted about the importance of organizing the tourism promotional program to campaign Visit Nepal 2020.

The Ambassador encouraged invitees and attendees to visit Nepal with their friends and families. He highlighted the rich combination of nature, culture and adventures that Nepal’s tourism sector offers to visitors around the world all-round the year.

Tirtha Raj Wagle, Deputy Permanent Representative delivered the welcome remarks introducing the objective of the program and highlighting various aspects of Nepal-Swiss relations. Mr. Kumar Rai, Counsellor of the Embassy, conducted the program, which was attended by over 100 invitees and guests, academicians, friends of Nepal, media persons,representatives of NRNA and Nepali diaspora.

Special guest of honor at the program was Prof. John Claude Badoux, EPFL and former president of EPFL. Prof. Badoux, a longstanding friend and well-wisher of Nepal kindly assisted in providing the venue to host the program in one of the most prestigious academic and technical institutes of Switzerland. In his remarks, Prof. Badoux highlighted the values of building bridges at the people’s level between Nepal and Switzerland and admired the way of welcoming nature and hospitality of the people of Nepal.

Diepak Elmer, Deputy Head of Division at Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, expressed the commitment of SDC to continue supporting Nepal’s development efforts. Similarly, Sophie Lavaud, Mountaineer who already climbed 10 out of 14 mountains of above eight thousand meter including Mt. Everest, shared her unforgettable adventure experiences of climbing mountains.Mr. Claudio Peruycchini, nicked name in Nepali as “JHILKE DAI”, who has recorded also numerous Nepali songssang Nepali songsin the program.

Organized by the Embassy of Nepal in Geneva Switzerland a tourism promotional program of Visit Nepal 2020 in Ecole’ PolytechniqueFe’de’rale de Lausanne (EPFL), Lausanne, Switzerland, more than 200 people took part in the events.

The theme of the program was “Visit Nepal 2020: a remarkable opportunity to boost Nepal-Swiss partnership for sustainable mountain tourism”.