Coronavirus Outbreak: 490 dead, 24,324 Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed in China

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China reached to 490 as of Tuesday. Hubei, the province where the virus is thought to have originated, reported 65 people had died from the flu-like infection.

China's National Health Commission said on Wednesday the number of confirmed infections in the country rose to 24,324, after an additional 3,887 people were diagnosed with the virus.

The updated numbers follow 65 new deaths and 3,887 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, according to the commission. Meanwhile, there were 262 new recovered cases on Tuesday and 3,971 suspected cases reported. The number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong SAR: 18 (One dead), Macao SAR: 10 and Taiwan: 11

Hubei reports 3,156 new coronavirus cases on Feb. 4 Central China's Hubei Province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, reported 3,156 new cases of the infection on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 16,678 in the province.

On Tuesday, 65 more deaths were reported in Hubei; 125 patients were discharged from hospital. A pneumonia outbreak was first reported in the city of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province in December. Experts have attributed the outbreak to a novel coronavirus that has since spread across China and abroad.

The first new hospital in Wuhan dedicated to treating patients with the coronavirus started receiving patients Tuesday morning. The construction of a second facility is expected to be completed on Wednesday.

Health experts warn of the risk of reinfection for the recovered

Human-to-human transmission confirmed

Ten passengers on a Japanese cruise carrying 3,711 people tested positive for novel coronavirus, the Japanese health minister said on Wednesday.

The Diamond Princess Cruise ship has been kept in quarantine off the coast of Yokohama since an 80-year-old passenger from Hong Kong was discovered to have contracted the coronavirus. 273 people who had close contact with the passenger were tested, and all ten confirmed patients were being sent to medical organizations, said the health minister.

As of Wednesday morning, there have been 30 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Japan.