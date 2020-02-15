Nepal Has Made Many Progress: Prime Minister Oli

Feb. 15, 2020, 4:53 p.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has claimed that his government has completely transformed the country though firm economic policies and programs. Apprising the House of Representatives (HoR) of the achievements of his government, Prime Minister Oli said that the has made many achievements in the last two years to make Nepal prosperous nation.

He claimed that many sectors show signs of improvement when the government does well highlighting the achievements made in South Asian Games by Nepal two months back.

Presided over by the newly appointed Speaker of the House, Agni Prasad Sapkota, members of opposition Nepali Congress Party raised various questions including the law and order, escalating price rise and others.

Prime Minister Oli has made it clear that new federal democratic republic is taking shape. He said that the government has made presence felt not only in national politics but also in major international forums, representing Nepal in arenas it had never found space before.

He highlights various aspects of development during his speech, including fiscal federalism, civil servants’ adjustment, establishment of new laws and amendment of old ones, social security, media council bill, implementation of constitution, economic growth of the nation, poverty rate, employment opportunities, infrastructure development, among others.

