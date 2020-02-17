Locust Attack: Common Enemy Unites India And Pakistan

Locust Attack: Common Enemy Unites India And Pakistan

Feb. 17, 2020, 6:45 a.m.

The otherwise nemeses, India and Pakistan in the past few months have had three back to back meetings to deal with the one common enemy- the very intrusive desert locust.

Back in 2019, multiple districts of Rajasthan and Gujarat faced huge damage to standing crops.

As per reports, there is a forecast of a bigger invasion of even greater magnitude, June onward if compared to the last year.

As per agriculture ministry, it is also predicted that, invasion could occur in scheduled desert area (2 lakh sq km) of India in June 2020 with advent of Monsoon by spring-bred swarms from southeast Iran, southwest Pakistan and the Horn of Africa that may be of a greater magnitude than last year.

The Centre is likely to procure 60 specialized sprayers (equipped with latest technology), use helicopters and additional drones for aerial spraying of pesticides.

Meanwhile, the Home, Civil Aviation and Defense ministries have been in touch to enhance our aerial capabilities to deal with the attack.

As a matter of fact, India’s efforts had received a compliment from UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) back in 2019.

India also faced similar situation back in 1993. The country has more than 2 lakh sq km of vulnerable area (four times the size of Punjab) covering eight districts of Rajasthan and two of Gujarat. Globally, 30 countries (mostly African and west Asian) covering 16 million sq km are vulnerable to desert locust attack.

Credit: The Print

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japan Appoints TOMITA “Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador”
Feb 17, 2020
British Army Chief Pays A Courtesy Call To COAS General Thapa
Feb 17, 2020
Hubei Announces Tough New Measures To Curb Outbreak
Feb 17, 2020
Nepal Is Working With India To Resolve Kalapani Issue
Feb 17, 2020
Full Bench Of Supreme Court To Hear Petitions On Nijgadh
Feb 17, 2020

More on South Asia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Announces 15-Member Trust for Ayodhya Ram Temple By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
Nepal Sees A Cut Of Rs.400 Crore Financial Aid From India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago
India Can Defeat Pakistan In 10-12 Days’: PM Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 5 days ago
India To Celebrate Republic Day In A Grand Republic Parade By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 1 day ago
Nepal, Bangladesh And India, Finally To open road network excluding Bhutan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 4 days ago
J.P. Nadda Elected Unopposed As BJP President By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 6 days ago

The Latest

Japan Appoints TOMITA “Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador” By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 17, 2020
British Army Chief Pays A Courtesy Call To COAS General Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 17, 2020
Hubei Announces Tough New Measures To Curb Outbreak By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 17, 2020
Nepal Is Working With India To Resolve Kalapani Issue By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 17, 2020
Full Bench Of Supreme Court To Hear Petitions On Nijgadh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 17, 2020
Right Rain Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Eastern And Central Hill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 17, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75