Right Rain Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Eastern And Central Hill

Feb. 17, 2020, 6:39 a.m.

Talking about Western, Central and Eastern regions of Nepal, where in the absence of any significant weather system, dry weather is forecast. Interestingly, a few parts of Central and eastern regions see generally cloudy. Meanwhile, a Cyclonic Circulation can be seen over Bangladesh. Due to this, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the eastern and central hilly regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of the eastern and central hilly regions.

