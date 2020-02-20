Two Die Of Coronavirus In Iran, Number Of Infection Drastically Reduce In China

Elderly people die in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the holy city of Qom, officials say.

Hubei Province reported 349 new cases of novel coronavirus pneumonia on Feb 19, with 108 new deaths and 1,209 cases of recovery. The total number of infections in the province climbed to 62,031, with 10,337 recovered and 2,029 dead.

The province's health commission also reported 349 news confirmed cases, significantly down from the 1,693 cases the previous day. Nationwide, the cases have now reached 74,534. 14,000 people in mainland China who have beaten the COVID-19 virus.

A foreign national who was recently announced to be Egypt's first case with novel coronavirus has tested negative for the virus, the World Health Organization (WHO) and Egypt's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Iran reported two confirmed cases of COVID19 infection on Wednesday, the first two in the country. It is highly likely that the COVID19 will co-exist with human beings for a long term, like the flu: expert in respiratory.