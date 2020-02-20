Two Die Of Coronavirus In Iran, Number Of Infection Drastically Reduce In China

Two Die Of Coronavirus In Iran, Number Of Infection Drastically Reduce In China

Feb. 20, 2020, 7:31 a.m.

Elderly people die in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the holy city of Qom, officials say.

Hubei Province reported 349 new cases of novel coronavirus pneumonia on Feb 19, with 108 new deaths and 1,209 cases of recovery. The total number of infections in the province climbed to 62,031, with 10,337 recovered and 2,029 dead.

The province's health commission also reported 349 news confirmed cases, significantly down from the 1,693 cases the previous day. Nationwide, the cases have now reached 74,534. 14,000 people in mainland China who have beaten the COVID-19 virus.

A foreign national who was recently announced to be Egypt's first case with novel coronavirus has tested negative for the virus, the World Health Organization (WHO) and Egypt's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Iran reported two confirmed cases of COVID19 infection on Wednesday, the first two in the country. It is highly likely that the COVID19 will co-exist with human beings for a long term, like the flu: expert in respiratory.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal And Bangladesh Inks MoU To Develop New Connectivity Network
Feb 20, 2020
Eight Dead After Two Attacks In Germany
Feb 20, 2020
India Produces An All Time Record Gain Production
Feb 20, 2020
Weather Forecast February 20: Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country
Feb 20, 2020
Nepalis Test Negative For Coronavirus
Feb 19, 2020

More on Health

Nepalis Test Negative For Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 27 minutes ago
Nurse And Her 3 Family Members Die Of COVID-19 In Wuhan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 36 minutes ago
Coronavirus: Study Suggests Elderly And Sick Are Most At Risk By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches Over 2000 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Coronavirus Outbreak: 1,870 Deaths, Over 72,500 Cases Confirmed In China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Antimalarial drug confirmed effective on COVID-19: Chinese Official By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago

The Latest

Nepal And Bangladesh Inks MoU To Develop New Connectivity Network By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 20, 2020
Eight Dead After Two Attacks In Germany By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 20, 2020
India Produces An All Time Record Gain Production By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 20, 2020
Weather Forecast February 20: Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 20, 2020
Coca-Cola Supports Waste Management At Chitwan National Park By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 19, 2020
Nabil Bank Signs MoU By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 19, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75